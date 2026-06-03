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10 Fun Facts About Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in the world.

Whether it’s served in a cone, blended into a milkshake, or paired with your favorite dessert, this frozen treat has a rich history and plenty of surprising facts.

In honor of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, here are 10 fun facts about the classic flavor.