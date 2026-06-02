The Neo Trapsoul Tour: Our Dream Bryson Tiller Setlist
- Tiller's debut album 'TRAPSOUL' redefined modern R&B, cementing him as a generational talent.
- The tour promises a celebration of Tiller's past and present, with fans hoping for a mix of classics and hits.
- Fans eagerly await a setlist that balances Tiller's soulful ballads, confident anthems, and introspective tracks.
Bryson Tiller is taking fans around the globe once again. The Louisville native recently announced The Neo Trapsoul Tour and it has us thinking about our dream setlist. Check out the songs we hope he performs on the tour.
Tiller announced a massive 61-date world tour that will kick off in August and continue through North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. According to Billboard, the tour follows a major milestone for the singer — who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album T R A P S O U L. He also released his double album Solace & The Vices, showcasing both his soulful R&B side and his rap-driven side.
For many fans, Bryson is the soundtrack to late-night drives, situationships, heartbreaks, and self-reflection. When T R A P S O U L arrived in 2015, it helped redefine modern R&B by blending moody production, vulnerable songwriting, and hip hop influences into a sound that countless artists would later try to emulate. Songs like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry” became instant classics and cemented Tiller as one of the defining voices of his generation.
Since then, he has continued to evolve. Albums like True to Self, Anniversary, Bryson Tiller, and his latest projects have expanded his catalog while proving his staying power. Whether he is delivering emotional ballads, confident anthems, or introspective records, Tiller’s music consistently resonates with listeners who appreciate honesty and vulnerability.
With The Neo Trapsoul Tour promising a celebration of both the past and present, fans are already debating which songs deserve a spot on the setlist. While we expect plenty of surprises, there are a few records that absolutely need to make the cut.
Scroll for our dream Bryson Tiller setlist below.
Our Dream Bryson Tiller Setlist
Don’t
There is no better opener. The song that launched the T R A P S O U L era still hits just as hard today and would instantly have the crowd singing every word.
Exchange
One of Bryson’s biggest records and a fan favorite. The storytelling and vulnerability make it a must-have for any setlist.
Sorry Not Sorry
This deep cut remains one of the most beloved tracks in his catalog. Hearing it live would be an instant crowd moment.
Outta Time (feat. Drake)
Even without Drake in the building, this smooth record deserves a spot for its late-night vibe and singalong energy.
Whatever She Wants
One of Bryson’s biggest recent hits. The track proves he can still dominate streaming and social media while staying true to his sound.
Right My Wrongs
A classic heartbreak anthem that showcases everything fans love about Bryson’s blend of R&B and trap soul.
Wild Thoughts
While technically a DJ Khaled record, Bryson’s contribution helped make it a global smash. This would be a perfect crowd participation moment.
Run Me Dry
An underrated gem that deserves more love. The production and vocals make it one of the strongest songs in his live catalog.
Been That Way
The emotional centerpiece of the set. Fans have been connected to this record for nearly a decade.
Let Em’ Know
The perfect closer. The triumphant energy, confidence, and production make it an ideal way to send fans home on a high note.
If Bryson wants to truly celebrate both the legacy of T R A P S O U L and the evolution of his sound, this 10-song run would be the perfect balance of nostalgia, heartbreak, and modern hits. When The Neo Trapsoul Tour kicks off, fans will be ready to sing every lyric right back to him.
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The Neo Trapsoul Tour: Our Dream Bryson Tiller Setlist was originally published on globalgrind.com