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Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd

The Grammy-winning rapper made a stop at the historic Old National Centre and delivered a performance that had fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder from the moment the lights went down.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Baby Keem
Source: Live Nation

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd

Indianapolis showed up in a major way for Baby Keem this past weekend.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a stop at the historic Old National Centre and delivered a performance that had fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder from the moment the lights went down.

Videos circulating online show a sold-out crowd with hundreds of phones in the air as anticipation built before Keem hit the stage.

Local media platforms shared recapx of the night, highlighting the electric atmosphere and fan reaction throughout the concert.

From the opening moments to the final songs of the set, the crowd’s energy never seemed to let up.

Known for hits like family ties, ORANGE SODA, and The Hillbillies, Baby Keem has built a reputation as one of hip-hop’s most exciting live performers.

Indianapolis fans got a firsthand look at why his concerts continue to draw packed venues across the country.

The show also serves as another reminder that Indianapolis continues to be a strong market for hip-hop.

Between events like Chreece Festival, major national tours, and a growing local music scene, the city has consistently proven it can support live rap performances at a high level.

Baby Keem
Source: Live Nation

For fans who missed the concert, recap videos from attendees have been making the rounds on social media, capturing the excitement of a night many Indianapolis hip-hop fans won’t soon forget.

Have you ever seen Baby Keem live? Let us know your favorite song and concert memory.

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd was originally published on hot1009.com

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