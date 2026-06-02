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Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Daphne Joy was seen in an allegedly leaked video featuring her and Sean "Diddy" Combs, stating that she never consented to being filmed.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Daphne Joy appears to be the victim of an alleged sex tape leak featuring herself, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and reportedly another man. After the leak made the rounds online, Daphne Joy shared a statement on social media, saying she didn’t consent to being filmed.

Taking to Instagram, Daphne Joy, who has a child with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, shared a written statement that addressed the allegedly leaked sex tape.

From Instagram:

“Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied … I wanted to fulfill all his desires … even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too.

It’s still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love.

Joy, 39, added in her statement that she never “consented” to being “filmed” and added in the statment that she was “blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web.”

Combs and Joy dated intermittently over a period of three years, according to reports. As said above, Joy has a child with 50 Cent, who is now 13.

Photo: Getty

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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