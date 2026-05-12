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Mental Health Awareness: More People Are Taking Social Media Breaks

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and more people are beginning to take a break from social media. Here's why.

Published on May 12, 2026

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Source: Radio One / General

If you’ve ever deleted Instagram for a weekend or muted notifications after a stressful day, you’re not alone.

More people are intentionally taking breaks from social media to protect their mental health and reduce stress. While platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Threads help us stay connected, experts say constant scrolling can sometimes lead to comparison, anxiety, and information overload.

A social media break doesn’t have to mean deleting every app. Some people set screen time limits, while others designate certain hours of the day as phone-free.

Many users report feeling more productive, sleeping better, and experiencing less stress after reducing their social media use.

Of course, social media isn’t all bad. It helps people stay connected with friends, discover new interests, and build communities. The key is finding a balance that works for you.

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, it may be worth asking yourself one simple question: When was the last time you logged off for a day?

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