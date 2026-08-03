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Drake Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

It looks like Drake is back in the lab cooking up more music.

Published on August 3, 2026
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It looks like Drake is back in the lab cooking up more music.

The OVO rapper recently shared a signature Drake-style photo of himself sitting fireside, staring at his notepad, immediately sending fans into investigation mode.

Back in May, he surprised listeners by releasing not only ICEMAN, but also two additional projects, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. If there’s one thing Drizzy has proven over the years, it’s that he rarely stays away from the studio for long.

All three releases generated plenty of conversations. From reuniting with Future by popular demand to delivering a number of subliminal shots that fans connected to JAŸ-Z, Kendrick Lamar, YG, and even LeBron James. Drake kept social media busy dissecting every single lyric.

Now, fans believe the Toronto superstar could be gearing up for Scary Hours 4. If another project arrives before the end of the year, it would make the Drake’s fourth release of 2026, the most projects he’s ever dropped in a single calendar year.

Even 10 weeks after its release, ICEMAN continues to outperform many newer Hip-Hop albums. The project debuted with 463,000 first-week album-equivalent units, while HABIBTI moved 114,000 and MAID OF HONOUR opened with 110,000.

Whether another album is actually on the way or Drake is simply just cooking up, fans are already watching closely for the next move.


Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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