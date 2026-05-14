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Are We Spending Too Much Time Watching TV?

It's Mental Health Awareness Month, a great time to evaluate our screen time.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Streaming has made it easier than ever to binge-watch entire seasons in a single weekend.

Between Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Peacock, and YouTube, viewers have endless entertainment options. But some experts say the amount of time we spend in front of screens may be worth examining.

The average American spends several hours each day consuming digital media. While watching your favorite shows can be a great way to relax, too much screen time may impact sleep, productivity, and physical activity.

That doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite series. Instead, experts recommend balancing entertainment with activities like exercise, social interaction, and time outdoors.

The next time Netflix asks, “Are you still watching?” it might be worth thinking about the answer.

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