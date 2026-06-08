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National Best Friends Day Food Deals

National Best Friends Day is here, and these food deals make it easy to treat your bestie without breaking the bank.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Two women sitting at a table, eating and drinking, in what appears to be a restaurant or cafe setting. One woman is wearing a leopard print jacket, the other a blue top.
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

National Best Friends Day is the perfect excuse to link up with your favorite person and grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants and food chains often have rewards, BOGO offers, and app deals that can help you celebrate without spending a fortune.

Here are a few places worth checking before you and your bestie head out.

Blaze Pizza – Enjoy the BFF Bundle with two 11″ pizzas, two drinks, and two desserts for $25.99

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Reward members can get BOGO free entrees from June 8 to 14 for National Best Friends Day, applicable to various menu items.

Noodles & Co. – Celebrate June 8-9 with a BOGO 50% off deal on regular-sized entrees for Rewards members, available online, in-app, and in-store.

Smashburger: Rewards members can score a BOGO 50% off deal on burgers or Big Dogs at Smashburger. Offer valid June 8 – 10.

Find other food deals here.

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