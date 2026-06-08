National Best Friends Day Food Deals

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

National Best Friends Day is the perfect excuse to link up with your favorite person and grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants and food chains often have rewards, BOGO offers, and app deals that can help you celebrate without spending a fortune.

Here are a few places worth checking before you and your bestie head out.

Blaze Pizza – Enjoy the BFF Bundle with two 11″ pizzas, two drinks, and two desserts for $25.99

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Reward members can get BOGO free entrees from June 8 to 14 for National Best Friends Day, applicable to various menu items.

Noodles & Co. – Celebrate June 8-9 with a BOGO 50% off deal on regular-sized entrees for Rewards members, available online, in-app, and in-store.

Smashburger: Rewards members can score a BOGO 50% off deal on burgers or Big Dogs at Smashburger. Offer valid June 8 – 10.

Find other food deals here.