Durham DMV Temporarily Closes After Finding Bed Bugs

Source: Graphic via Canva / Radio One

If you planned to visit the North Carolina DMV on South Miami Boulevard in Durham this week, you’ll need to make other arrangements.

The DMV office has temporarily closed after state officials say a customer brought bed bugs into the building last week.

Cones now block the entrance to the location, and signs posted on the doors notify customers that the office is closed until further notice.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the building was treated for bed bugs on Friday. Officials say the office will remain sealed for the rest of the week while the treatment takes effect.

The department plans to reopen the location on July 13, pending a follow-up inspection to ensure the infestation has been completely eliminated.

News of the closure quickly spread across social media, prompting some customers to change their plans.

Customers who had appointments at the South Miami Boulevard office are encouraged to check the DMV website or visit another nearby location until the office reopens.

Read the full story here.