Triple-Digit Heat Wave Set to Hit NC this Holiday Weekend

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If you have outdoor plans this week or for the Fourth of July weekend, be prepared for dangerously hot temperatures.

Forecasters say an intense heat wave will settle over central North Carolina beginning Wednesday and continue through the holiday weekend. Actual air temperatures are expected to climb close to or above 100 degrees, while the heat index could reach 105 to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Heat Builds Throughout the Week

Tuesday will serve as a warm-up, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. While humidity will be manageable at first, it won’t stay that way for long.

By Wednesday, temperatures around the Triangle are expected to climb into the mid-90s, marking the start of several days of extreme heat.

From Thursday through Saturday, highs are forecast to reach or exceed 100 degrees, making it one of the hottest stretches of the summer so far.

Dangerous Heat Expected

The combination of triple-digit temperatures and rising humidity will create dangerous conditions for anyone spending long periods outdoors.

Forecasters say “feels-like” temperatures could climb as high as 110 degrees each afternoon. Heat-related illnesses can develop quickly, especially for children, older adults, outdoor workers, and anyone participating in strenuous activities.

Officials recommend:

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Limiting outdoor activities during the afternoon.

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Checking on elderly neighbors and loved ones.

Never leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Even overnight, there won’t be much relief. Temperatures are only expected to fall into the mid-70s each night.

The extreme heat won’t last forever.

By late Sunday, the weather pattern is expected to shift as the heat dome begins to weaken. That change will allow afternoon and evening thunderstorms to return to the forecast heading into next week.

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The increased cloud cover and rain chances should also help bring temperatures down slightly after several days of dangerous heat.

Holiday Forecast

If you’re planning to attend fireworks shows, cookouts, festivals, or spend time outdoors this Fourth of July weekend, be sure to take extra precautions.

With temperatures near 100 degrees and heat index values topping 105 degrees, staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning will be key to safely enjoying the holiday.