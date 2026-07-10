Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Anadolu / Donald Trump

If you thought Donald Trump wouldn’t use his moment on the world stage to get in some zzz’s, you were sadly mistaken.

Our Commander in Sleep, Donald Trump, has become notorious for taking cat naps during his “circle jerk sessions” aka the Pyongyang-styled cabinet meetings where his loyal subjects heap praise upon him. In contrast, he takes very “long blinks.”

So, of course, he would keep that same energy during the recent Nato Summit in Turkey. Video footage of Trump struggling to stay awake while world leaders surrounded him immediately went viral on social media.

Narcoleptic Don wasn’t done napping abroad; he also got caught dozing off while in a meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump’s penchant for catching up on sleep during important meetings hasn’t gone unnoticed on Capitol Hill. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) asked our so-called Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, what’s going on with Trump and why he is always falling asleep.

Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rubio didn’t help his boss beat the “he’s in poor health allegations, admitting that Trump stays up at all hours of the night, wandering around Air Force One looking for someone to speak with. If that ain’t a clear sign of dementia, we don’t know what is.

Lieu also caught Rubio in a lie.

“That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio told Lieu, while squeezing in the nugget that Donald Trump doesn’t sleep, and sometimes calls him, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”



Rep. Lieu then played a video of Trump sleeping right next to him; it was a very hilarious moment.

Now remember, Trump is the man who constantly called the former president, “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Hey, Jake Tapper, we are still waiting on the book about the Trump administration covering up his health issues.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions to Trump sleeping at the Nato Summit.