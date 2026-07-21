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YG and The Game Are Finally Facing Off in Verzuz

YG and The Game are officially the next Verzuz matchup. Here's how to watch, what songs could be played, and who has the stronger catalog.

Published on July 21, 2026

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A person wearing a black mask and sunglasses, with the text "THE BOX 97.9" visible in the background.
Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

After weeks of speculation, YG and The Game have officially been announced as the next artists to go head-to-head in Verzuz. The battle is set for Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) and will stream live on Apple Music, the Verzuz platform, and Complex.

The matchup brings together two of Compton’s biggest rap stars, each with more than a decade of hits, collaborations, and West Coast anthems. While both artists come from the same city, they’ve carved out very different lanes throughout their careers.

Team YG

YG emerged in the early 2010s with his DJ Mustard-produced sound, helping usher in a new era of West Coast hip-hop. His debut album My Krazy Life is considered a modern classic and produced several of his biggest records.

Some of the songs fans are hoping to hear include:

  • “My N****”
  • “Who Do You Love?” featuring Drake
  • “Big Bank”
  • “Toot It and Boot It”
  • “Left, Right”
  • “Why You Always Hatin?”
  • “FDT”
  • “Go Loko”

Team The Game

The Game has one of the deepest catalogs in West Coast rap.

After breaking onto the scene with The Documentary in 2005, he delivered hit after hit while collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Expect records like:

  • “Hate It or Love It”
  • “How We Do”
  • “Dreams”
  • “Wouldn’t Get Far”
  • “My Life”
  • “One Blood”
  • “Westside Story”
  • “Ali Bomaye”

With more than 20 years in the game, The Game enters the battle with one of the strongest discographies Verzuz has seen in recent years.

Who Has the Better Catalog?

That’s the question fans have already started debating online.

YG arguably owns more of the modern club records, while The Game has the advantage when it comes to longevity and classic albums.

Both artists also have plenty of collaborations they can use throughout the battle, making this one of the more unpredictable Verzuz matchups.

How to Watch

The battle takes place Thursday, July 23, at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch live on Apple Music, Complex, and the official Verzuz channels. Viewers will also be able to vote on each round throughout the night.

Read more about the battle here.

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