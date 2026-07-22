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Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut

Published on July 22, 2026

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Two men wearing baseball caps with team logos, one with a beard, being interviewed on a red background with text "The Morning Hustle" and "Lil Rel & Karlous Miller: The Interview".
Source: Reach Media / other

Lil Rel & Karlous Miller Bring The Laughs To The Morning Hustle

Comedy heavyweights Lil Rel Howery and Karlous Miller stopped by the Morning Hustle to talk about their new film, Haunted Heist, hitting theaters July 24th. The movie marks Lil Rel’s directorial debut and Karlous Miller’s first major big-screen role, where he plays a character loaded with both comedic and emotional range. Lil Rel even had to step in front of the camera himself to lock down funding.

To get film-ready, Karlous linked up with acting coach Larry B. Scott, the legend from Revenge of the Nerds, learning how to break down a script line by line. The duo also broke down the balance between their signature 85 South improv energy and the discipline of hitting scripted takes.

Things got real when Karlous addressed his Nick Cannon relationship, unpacking the “difficult Black artist” double standard—how blackballed talents like Mo’Nique get shut out while others get passes.

Lil Rel didn’t hold back on the Kevin Hart comedy roast either, calling out lazy joke writing. The mood lightened with laughs about his weight-loss journey and that Peloton purchase after a fan conversation.

Both stars are working hard to continue building their creative careers. This movie match up that includes other comedy heavy hitters like Tiffany Haddish and King Bach is expected to a good time for audiences.

Catch Haunted Heist in theaters July 24th.

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Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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