LeBron James Signs 2-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers, Social Media Explodes

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

LeBron James watch is finally over because the 41-year-old has announced he’s signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal.

ESPN’s Shams Charania confirms the news with Klutch Sports Group’s Rich Paul.

James took to X to open up about his thought process after the 2025-26 season ended, admitting he thought he’d retire.

Ever since he opted out of his Los Angeles Lakers deal, fans have been waiting to learn where he’d end up next, and he’s been enjoying the guessing games, writing, “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.”

After realizing that he does, he said he’s still ready to put reps in.

He adds, “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

And he thinks Philly in the best place for that.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he ends his message. “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

Just recently, at Fanatics Fest NYC, he toyed with fans a bit about potential landing spots.

“It’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land… I seen something on social media that wherever I go we’d be in the play in or some sh*t like that and I’m not a factor anymore. That’s just a little motivation… I’ve heard Warriors, I’ve heard Philly, Miami,” he told the crowd.

He pushed back against the idea that aging affected his play, and even joked that he could play until he was 65 and still average 10 points per game.

He’s changed what it means to be a superstar in the modern NBA and how to strive for greatness without staying loyal to one team your entire career.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, he even led them to the 2007 NBA Finals despite getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2010, with his infamous “The Decision” announcement, he made his way down to South Beach, where he created a Big 3 with the help of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and they won two championships in four years.

Afterward was his Cleveland homecoming, where he brought the city its first NBA championship in 2016.

Then, in 2018, he made his way to the Western Conference for the first time when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers and helped them win the NBA championship in the NBA Bubble in 2020. His time with the Lakers also saw him stack some cool accolades like being the first player to share the court with his son Bronny and becoming the first player in history to record 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

As he starts this new chapter in Philly, see social media’s reactions below.