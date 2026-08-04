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Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Goes Diamond

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Diamond Certification

Cardi B is celebrating yet another major milestone in her career.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video
Source: Screenshot / Youtube

Cardi B is celebrating yet another major milestone in her career.

Her chart-topping hit “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, has officially earned Diamond certification. Released in 2020, the record has remained relevant, with the two rap stars now adding another historic achievement to their résumés.

The song didn’t just dominate the charts, it became a pop culture staple, turning “WAP” into a phrase recognized by just about everyone, from millennials to Gen Z.

After learning the song had gone Diamond, Bardi took a moment to thank the fans who helped make it happen.

“Awww y’all WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us.”

Megan Thee Stallion quickly returned the love, replying:

“WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me.”

The milestone comes as Cardi continues her latest musical run. She recently released her new single, “Ah Ha,” following the success of her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? The single’s artwork also pays homage to Cardi’s Dominican heritage, featuring the rapper rocking a bikini with the DR flag.

With “WAP continuing to make history six years after its release, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have once again ran the numbers up.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Diamond Certification was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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