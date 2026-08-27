What you need to know about navigating infant feeding challenges

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #2428378, 'breastfeeding, mother, motherhood, breastfeeding, breastfeeding, breastfeeding, breastfeeding, breastfeeding' uploaded by user badarsk, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/breastfeeding-mother-motherhood-2428378/ on August 27th, 2026. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Infant feeding looks simple until every session starts turning into a struggle. A weak latch, clicking sounds, leaking milk, long feeds, or a baby who still seems hungry afterward can leave you wondering whether something is wrong.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about the first six months, but it also stresses that feeding problems should be assessed carefully because several issues can produce similar symptoms.

Sometimes the problem is positioning or milk transfer. Other times, oral anatomy, reflux, or another medical issue may be involved, which is why the first step is figuring out what is actually making feeding difficult.

What Is the Hardest Month of Breastfeeding?

The first month is usually the hardest for many parents. You and your baby are still learning how to latch, feed efficiently, and settle into a rhythm, while your milk supply is also adjusting.

Frequent feeds, cluster feeding, nipple soreness, and uncertainty about whether your baby is getting enough milk can make those early weeks especially demanding.

How Long Do Most Moms Breastfeed on Average?

There isn’t one single average breastfeeding duration, but recent CDC data gives a useful picture of how long families continue. Among U.S. children born in 2022, 62.1% were still breastfeeding at 6 months, while 40.8% were still breastfeeding at 12 months.

These numbers show that many families continue well beyond the first few months, although feeding difficulties, work demands, milk supply, and personal choice all affect how long breastfeeding lasts.

What Are the Most Common Infant Feeding Challenges?

Feeding problems look different from one baby to another, but several issues come up frequently. They include:

Breastfeeding difficulties such as poor latch, nipple pain, low milk supply, or weak milk transfer

such as poor latch, nipple pain, low milk supply, or weak milk transfer Formula feeding problems including trouble finding a formula your baby tolerates well

including trouble finding a formula your baby tolerates well Introducing solid foods when you are unsure about timing, textures, or portion sizes

when you are unsure about timing, textures, or portion sizes Food allergies or intolerances that may show up through digestive symptoms, skin reactions, or feeding discomfort

that may show up through digestive symptoms, skin reactions, or feeding discomfort Reflux or frequent spit-up that makes feeding uncomfortable or interrupts intake

Persistent feeding problems deserve a closer look, especially if your baby is struggling to gain weight or seems uncomfortable during feeds.

How Can Positioning and Latch Affect Feeding?

A poor latch makes feeding harder for both you and your baby. Your baby may struggle to stay attached, swallow less milk, or tire before finishing a feed, while you may deal with nipple pain or soreness.

Small changes in positioning sometimes make a noticeable difference. Supporting your baby’s head and body, bringing them close to the breast or bottle, and checking that they have a deep latch can make feeding more comfortable and efficient.

Could an Oral Restriction Be Affecting Feeding?

A tongue-tie or lip-tie may interfere with feeding when it limits normal movement of the tongue or upper lip. You might notice clicking sounds, trouble staying latched, long feeds, leaking milk, or poor milk transfer.

A proper assessment matters before treatment is considered, since similar symptoms can come from positioning, milk supply, or other feeding issues.

If a provider finds a restrictive frenulum that is contributing to the problem, a lip tie procedure may be discussed as one treatment option.

Feeding Challenges Deserve a Closer Look

Infant feeding problems can have several causes, from latch and positioning to reflux or oral restrictions. Getting the right assessment early can make feeding easier, reduce stress, and help you choose the support your baby actually needs.

Turn to our website for more real-life guidance on parenting, family health, and raising little ones.