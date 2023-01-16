All The Fab Looks From Mary J Blige’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

Mary J. Blige had a star-studded birthday celebration at Cipriani Wall Street, this weekend, bringing out all her famous friends for an epic night and even better photos!
Usher, Queen Latifah, La La Anthony, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Misa Hylton Da’Vinchi, and her Power Book II co-stars Latoya Tonodeo, and Woody McClain were all in attendance.
Mary stunned in two stunning mini-dresses that showed off her curves and chocolate skin. Mary was the center of attention wearing a show-stopping floor-length fur and custom embellished mesh dress by Matthew Reisman Collection before changing into a fuschia look.
Usher dazzled in an iridescent Tom Ford bomber, Fat Joe brought the fashions in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur, and Woody McClain gave us the cold shoulder in an all-white look.
Keep scrolling for all the best looks from Mary’s epic birthday party.
1. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
2. Remy Ma and LaToya TonodeoSource:Getty
Remy Ma and LaToya Tonodeo posed for a photo in respective cutout dresses that highlighted their legs.
3. Remy Ma and PapooseSource:Getty
Black love was in full effect when Remy Ma and Papoose showed up looking like money.
4. Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige & Remy MaSource:Getty
The Queen was in the building. Mary J, Remy Ma and Queen Latifah posed for a photo.
5. Mary J. Blige Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty
Fat Joe was the life of the party in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur.
6. Mary J. Blige Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty
Mary posed with Usher, who dazzled in a Tom Ford bomber jacket.
7. Da’VinchiSource:Getty
BMF star Da’Vinchi looked dapper in all black.
8. Mary J. Blige Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty
Mary jumped on the mic in her second.
9. La La Anthony and Don PoohSource:Getty
La La Anthony served in this sexy cutout mini dress by The Attico.
10. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Misa Hylton, Mary J. Blige, and Queen Latifah served effortless style.