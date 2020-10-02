Amber Rose Drops Booty Jiggle Vid To Announce OnlyFans Page, “Real Beaters” Twitter Ready To Invest

Amber Rose has kept a relatively low profile while still maintaining her status as one of the more popular brand ambassadors of her era. With millions of her beloved “Rosebuds” supporting her every move, Rose offering to provide content via the OnlyFans platform could prove to be a lucrative venture.

Rose, 36, is still as stunning as ever and fans got themselves a PG-13 rated freebie via her Instagram page with the announcement more will be seen once folks sign up for the monthly subscription.

OnlyFans too seemed excited to partner with the curvy mother of two, sharing the news with its social media following.

OnlyFans has just gained one more level of FABULOUS! The fun has just begun as @DaRealAmberRose is here to bring you awesome, exclusive, behind the scenes content that is sure to WOW her fans. We hope you are as excited as she is,” read the tweet, which also featured a video montage of Rose in all her head-turning glory.

On Twitter, the news that Amber Rose will be tearing up the OnlyFans streets got the expected reaction and we’ve captured some of the tamer ones below.

