Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is premiering worldwide, and our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet to celebrate. The sequel to Bad Boys for Life and the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, the new film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence alongside Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

With the highly anticipated release of the film just around the corner on June 7, our favorite A-listers have been making statements with their fly fashion choices at the premieres. The Los Angeles premiere, in particular, however, was a fashion parade we’ll never forget.

As HB reported, the Smith clan showed up and showed out in support of Will on May 30. They stole the show in fits that highlighted their aesthetics and flexed their good looks. For example, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s sheer avant-garde gown and Willow Smith’s larger-than-life afro will forever live rent-free in our heads.

Black Hollywood ‘It Girls’ heat up the LA red carpet premiere.

Following the Smiths’ lead, other Hollywood favorites brought the heat to the LA event. Cameras captured comedic actresses Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish, songstress and icon Toni Braxton, entrepreneur and influencer Angela Simmons, and entertainment host and personality Gia Peppers among the celebrities slaying the carpet.

Tasha gave body, hair, and attitude goals in a black figure-hugging gown. The dress featured cut-outs at the waist and bra, oozing grown sexiness.

Tiffany and Toni also brought versions of bold style to the West Coast premiere. Tiffany opted for a metallic gold gown with sophisticated drapery, while Toni wore a fitted blazer showing some of the girls underneath.

Angela also turned heads in a sheer and sequined gown from Retrofete. With rhinestone details lining the Angel’s Cakes owner’s natural curves, her dress was everything.

For a further breakdown of the best red-carpet moments from the LA premiere, see our gallery below.

