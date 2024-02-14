Best In Black: 10 Black Inventors That Impacted The World

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Black History Month unfolds, there’s no better time to take a closer look into the remarkable contributions of African Americans who have left an indelible mark on our world.

Beyond the familiar narratives of activists, civil rights leaders, and entertainment icons, Black culture intricately weaves itself into the fabric of our daily lives. From the 1800s onwards, a multitude of African American inventors have significantly shaped the course of history, leaving us with innovations that resonate even today.

This article celebrates both renowned and lesser-known figures who, through their ingenuity, have transformed our reality.

Each inventor’s story reflects resilience and determination, often triumphing over formidable challenges. As you explore this compilation, you’ll encounter the minds behind iconic creations such as the Super Soaker, the beloved companion to jelly, peanut butter, and everyday essentials like the security system and caller ID.

