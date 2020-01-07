Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy Carter! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Adorable Looks

Blue Ivy Carter has made legend status before she’s made it to the double digits. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 8 years old. Over the years we’ve had the privilege of watching her flourish into a charismatic, funny, sassy young lady.
Recently Beyonce posted a photo of Blue that sent the internet in a frenzy. From her long silk press, to her smile that mimics her mother, it is clear that the world is enjoying the growth and evolution of the eldest Carter child. At this point, it’s Blue’s world and we’re just living in it.
With parents like Jay Z and Beyonce, Blue has been able to walk the red carpet at some of the most exclusive events. Of course, she wears nothing but the best. In honor of this young queen’s eighth birthday, we’re looking at 10 times Blue Ivy Carter gave adorable, fashionable looks.
1. BLUE IVY CARTER DURING NEW YEARS EVE, 2020
Blue showed her luxurious hang time alongside her mother and Meg thee Stallion during their New Year’s Eve festivities.
2. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE AT THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Blue Ivy supported her mom in matching ensembles at the world premiere of “The Lion King”.
3. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
When’s the last time your parents took you to the Grammy Awards? Blue sat front row with mom and dad clad in a cutesy white dress.
4. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE WEARABLE ART GALA, 2018
How adorable is this family photo? Blue stepped out with the parental units dressed is a fabulous gold dress and matching head dress.
5. BLUE IVY AND JAY Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Blue Ivy sat with her dad at the 59th Grammy Awards in a fresh Gucci suit.
6. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Blue Ivy and Beyonce attended the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards looking like stars in the sky.
7. BLUE IVY HEADED TO THE CFDA AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Blue Ivy and her daddy casually headed over to the CFDA Awards in a little black dress and white blazer.
8. BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE SPOTTED IN MIDTOWN, 2014Source:Getty
Beyonce carried her gorgeous tot through the streets on Manhattan.
9. BLUE IVY AND HER PARENTS AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Blue Ivy’s parents gushed over her while on stage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
10. BLUE IVY CELEBRATING MOTHER’S DAY, 2018
Looking like a clone of her mother, Blue Ivy flashed a smile in an Instagram photo in honor of Mother’s Day.