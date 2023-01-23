Is Tiffany Haddish (Still) Canceled? New ‘Girls Trip 2’ Info Sparks Debate

Summer 2017 was memorable for many things, one being the arrival of Girls Trip in theaters. What started as the perfect “Black Girl Magic” chick flick soon became a universally beloved comedy that sparked one infamous conversation around grapefruit appreciated by many, many men. The project was a success for all involved, including director Malcolm D. Lee, producer Will Packer plus writers Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, while further proving the star power of co-lead veteran actresses Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. However, no one came up more off the film quite like then-rising-star (and aforementioned grapefruit demonstrator!) Tiffany Haddish.

After much fanfare over the years demanding for a follow-up film, it now looks like an official Girls Trip sequel is underway.

Much has changed over the past six years though, particularly regarding the general public’s feelings towards Haddish following those scathing child abuse allegations from September 2022. As quick as her star had risen — she’s done at least two films per year since Girls Trip released — the world was ready to cancel Tiffany after what many deemed to be predatory behavior against minors.

However, unlike a select few peers that’ve also been socially exiled, The Carmichael Show actress seemed to get a second chance after charges were dropped in her case and the accuser even asked the judge to dismiss it with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff can’t refile. Still, for many the damage had already been done, and Haddish’s sheer involvement in the painfully disturbing Funny Or Die skit proved to be enough to write her off forever.

Some have even banded together to get her Girls Trip role recasted with Abbott Elementary standout comedienne, Janelle James.

While grace and forgiveness are some of the most powerful emotions we can exhibit as human beings toward one another, looking past child abuse in any form can be hard for even the greatest of saints. With that said, is Tiffany Haddish simply a lost cause or does her cancellation come with an expiration?

Take a look below at some reactions we saw on the subject, and then answer this question for us: has cancel culture damaged Tiffany Haddish too harshly to star in Girls Trip 2?

Is Tiffany Haddish (Still) Canceled? New ‘Girls Trip 2’ Info Sparks Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com