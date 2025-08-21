Triangle Labor Day Events You Can’t Miss This Year

Looking for something fun to do for Labor Day this year. Several family-friendly events from concerts, markets, art walks and more are happening all across the Triangle from Raleigh, Durham, Carrboro and more.

So, to enjoy your long weekend, we have compiled a list of events happening across the Triangle you can attend, whether you’re looking for delicious eats, good music or a nice walk in the park, the Triangle has it all for your end-of-summer needs.

1. Durham Underground Market The MAKRS Society x Oak City Music Collective partnership is hosting the Durham Underground Market in Durham Central Park on August 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2. African American Culture Festival This festival is being held in the heart of downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street. This two day event is held Labor Day weekend, August 30 to August 31 beginning at 11:15 a.m. You can expect food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, art and more. This festival is family-friendly and free to attend. 3. End of Summer Block Party at Gipson Play Plaza Oak City Music Collective and Dix Park is hosting a the End of the Summer Block Party on August 30 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dorothea Dix Park at Gipson Play Plaza. 4. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Explore the public, 55-acre botanical garden in the heart of Duke University in Durham. 5. Sunday Brunch Market Carrboro Source:Sunday Brunch Market/Weaver Street Market The Town of Carrboro has been hosting Sunday Brunch Music at the Weaver Street Market since July. Labor Day weekend you can experience more live music on the Carrboro lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/weaverstreet 6. The Raleigh Market Saturday August 30 and Sunday August 31, come to the Raleigh Market at the NC State Fairgrounds to shop hundreds of vendors to find thrifted and antique merchandise. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7. Summer Bash Vendor Market Held at the Backyard Bar in Apex, come out August 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for live music, food trucks, free goodies and more.