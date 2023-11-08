Listen Live
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised

Published on November 8, 2023

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Another relationship bites the dust.

After weeks of speculation, model/influencer Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris confirmed their breakup after a little over a year of dating.

In an exclusive joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the former couple said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Harvey and Idris sparked rumors of their courtship back in December 2022 when the two left a West Hollywood restaurant together. The relationship was confirmed a month later, with Idris wishing Harvey a happy birthday on his IG Story, sharing a photo of the two in a sweet embrace. They would make their red carpet debut at the Snowfall premiere in February of this year.

However, break-up rumors amped up recently when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they both erased their “booed up” pics from their Instagram accounts. Furthermore, they both arrived separately to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party on Monday in NYC.

The two have not been seen together since late September in Paris.

Social Media Reacts

Folks on X (formerly Twitter) were not surprised by the breakup. In fact, it was expected considering Lori’s reputation of being a “serial dater.”

Regardless, we still wish both Lori and Damson the best. We’re still getting these jokes off, though.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below (contains explicit language)!

 

