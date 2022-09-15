9 Kids and Counting! A Peek At Nick Cannon’s Growing Brood

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, another day, another dollar… and another kid for Nick Cannon!

It seems as if every time the entertainer trends in the press, it’s because he has another child on the way. And once again, that is the case, as news broke today that he welcomed his 9th kid by a 6th woman. And by the end of the year, two more of his children will be making their arrivals as well.

Regardless of the situation (because we are NOT here to judge), babies are a blessing, and we have to admit, the kids are adorable!

So, without further ado, here is a look at Nick’s growing clan of children!

This is a developing story… obviously.