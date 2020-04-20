Pay The Man! Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Contract After Watching “The Last Dance”

The premiere of The Last Dance aired last night on ESPN, and fans got the first two parts of the 10 part docuseries that follows the 1996-1997 Chicago Bulls team. There was plenty of drama happening on and off the court, but it was Scottie Pippen’s contract that had the internet talking. Even though he was considered one of the best players in the league, he was only making about 2.5 million dollars a season, and wasn’t even in the Top 100 when it came to players contracts in the league.

Some people blamed the GM, others blamed Michael Jordan, and then a few said it was Scottie’s fault for signing the actual contract. Whoever you want to blame, it was a simple fact how grossly under paid he was at the time! He did get a huge payday after leaving the Bulls, and Larisa Pippen wanted everyone to know he did okay for himself.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

Check out some of the funniest reactions from The Last Dance that made Scottie Pippen be one of the top trending topics on Twitter all morning!

