Pusha T Seemingly Aims Bars At Jim Jones On Unreleased Clipse Track

Pusha T is in possession of an exact way of writing when it comes to his music, dating back to his days alongside his brother No Malice in the Clipse. A new track featuring the Thorton brothers surfaced earlier this week and it appears that Pusha T threw shots toward Jim Jones, sparking Twitter to debate the possibilities.

The unreleased track features strong verses from both Pusha T and No Malice over a busy track that played while the brothers walked in Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show in Paris this past Tuesday (June 20). Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in attendance and both superstars were seen in the clip of the show enjoying the track.

Several snippets of the song made its way online and King Push’s signature snarl was in full effect on the track. However, many fans are examining the lyrics and believe Capo Jones is the target.

From the track:

Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/ I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element

This all may stem from Jones appearing on the Rap Caviar Podcast earlier this year and stating his opinion that Pusha T is not a top 50 rapper while also questioning his former drug dealing days. In the same breath, Jones did prop up King Push as a great lyricist and rapper but doesn’t believe the Virginia star has a great influence on the culture.

Jones is also aware of the track as it made its rounds and posted a video laughing at all the chatter while adding on his Instagram Story feed, “Let me know when they really ready.”

There is speculation that the new song from the Clipse will drop this coming Friday. For now, the reactions on Twitter to the track are all over the map. Check out the track in question below.

Pusha T Seemingly Aims Bars At Jim Jones On Unreleased Clipse Track