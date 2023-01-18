Secret Lovers: 7 Affairs That Shocked The Music Industry

The dating lives of celebrities can be entertaining to say the least, and the only thing guaranteed to get more attention than a who’s-dating-who Hollywood report is a public figure trying to keep their lover(s) on the low.

Let’s take R&B legend Smokey Robinson for example. The muse of Motown did a recent interview with VLAD TV, where he revealed an explosive truth about his long-standing affair with Motown’s original queen, Diana Ross.

Robinson told the outlet that his affair with The Supremes lead singer lasted “longer than it should have,” mainly due to the fact that he was married at the time to his bandmate in The Miracles, Claudette Robinson (née Rogers). This of course was complicated for many reason other than the obvious, including the fact that Diana was at the time in a relationship with Motown’s head honcho, Berry Gordy Jr., who Smokey was so close to that he actually named his first child after him.

*whistles*

…again, entertaining to say the least! A handful of people on social media had mixed reactions to Robinson’s chatty patty behavior though. See a few reactions below:

Unfortunately, Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross are far from the first to have an affair in the music industry, and definitely won’t be the last by a long shot. Actually, the concept behind “secret lovers” — shoutout to Atlantic Starr! — happens more often than marriage enthusiasts would want you to believe. Still, these situationships if you will do in fact make for spicy conversation starters amongst us common folk watching from home.

With that said, why not explore some of the most infamous incidents!

Take a look at 7 celebrity secret lovers that kept their affairs private for as long as they could. However, we all know the golden rule: what happens in Hollywood usually will soon be a trending topic on social media faster than you can say “sneaky link!”:

Many of these high profile “lovers-on-the-low” had a handful of reason why it couldn’t be public. Some were already attached to others, like Diana and Smokey, others used the affair to actually get out their situations at the time and there’s even one pair that stood the test of time and are currently living life as a happily married blended family. Hip-hop heads will guess who we’re referring to easily, but the rest of you can keep reading to see who that lucky pair is!

