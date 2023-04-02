Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Legendary R&B singer Usher turned up on day one at the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival!
The annual celebration was held in Dorothea Park in the heart of Raleigh, NC, and spanned two days. Day 1 featured fire hip-hop and R&B acts like Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and the City Girls. It was then closed out by the incomparable, acclaimed, ‘King of R&B’, Usher Raymond!
Usher closed out the April 1st show performing all of his classic hits in front of thousands of fans. But no one was expecting him to troll his fans, sending them into a pure excitement… see how it all went down below.
Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival with April Fools Joke
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Usher dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
Usher Closes Out Day 1 of Dreamville Festival
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville