CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna’s New Album Set For December Release!!!

According to a pair of Universal Music Execs, Rihanna’s new album is set to release in December. They took to social media to make the announcement in French.

Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Related Stories:

Rihanna, Drake, Migos, The Weeknd and Kanye All Scheduled To Release New Music This Fall!

People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor Shaun King At Her Annual Diamond Ball

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

album , date , December , new , release , rihanna

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close