Kanye West Is Dropping A Gospel Album This Month

Over the weekend Kanye West announced that he will be releasing his ninth album later this month. Mr. West will be releasing what many people feel will be a gospel album entitled “Jesus is King” on September 27th. The news was shared on social media by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian through her Instagram page.

Ye’s focus has seen a shift in recent months after performing weekly at his Sunday Service performances. It will be interesting to hear the direction that Kanye is going with this new project.

