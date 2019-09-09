CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Kanye West Is Dropping A Gospel Album This Month

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party : Outside Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Over the weekend Kanye West announced that he will be releasing his ninth album later this month. Mr. West will be releasing what many people feel will be a gospel album entitled “Jesus is King” on September 27th. The news was shared on social media by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian through her Instagram page.

Ye’s focus has seen a shift in recent months after performing weekly at his Sunday Service performances. It will be interesting to hear the direction that Kanye is going with this new project.

Kanye West , showtiime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close