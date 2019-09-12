Lebron James Has Been Denied For Trying To Trademark #TacoTuesday !

We all love King James and his antics on social media, preferably on Tuesdays! The #Lakers star got denied by the U.S Patent and Trademark office for his phrase #TacoTuesday.

#LebronJames requested to trademark the phrase through his company LBJ Trademarks but was denied yesterday morning because the phrase is a “commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-organized concept or sentiment”.

If you follow Lebron on social media, you’ll see he has made a habit of posting his family’s taco nights on #Instagram stories every Tuesday and even has t-shirts made for the occasion. His new teammate #AnthonyDavis even made an appearance at one of Lebron’s Taco Tuesdays over the summer.

Sorry Bronny, looks like we all love Taco Tuesday just as much as you!

Also On K97.5: