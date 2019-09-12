Lebron James Has Been Denied For Trying To Trademark #TacoTuesday !

We all love King James and his antics on social media, preferably on Tuesdays! The #Lakers star got denied by the U.S Patent and Trademark office for his phrase #TacoTuesday.
#LebronJames requested to trademark the phrase through his company LBJ Trademarks but was denied yesterday morning because the phrase is a “commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-organized concept or sentiment”.
If you follow Lebron on social media, you’ll see he has made a habit of posting his family’s taco nights on #Instagram stories every Tuesday and even has t-shirts made for the occasion. His new teammate #AnthonyDavis even made an appearance at one of Lebron’s Taco Tuesdays over the summer.
Sorry Bronny, looks like we all love Taco Tuesday just as much as you!