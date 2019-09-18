Woman Who Paid $100,000 For R. Kelly’s Bail Won’t Get Her Money Back, Judge Rules

The woman who put up $100,000 to help her “friend” get out of a Chicago jail earlier this year is upset and trying to get her money back. Daycare and restaurant owner Valencia Love kicked up the $100K for Kelly’s bond when he was picked up in Chicago for multiple charges of sexual abuse and indecency with a minor. Kelly posted bail again when he was detained by the NYPD back in July.

Since Kelly was locked up again, Love recently asked a judge to have her $100,000 returned to her. The judge hearing her petition refused to return her money

Due to the quick turnaround of 52-year-old’s reincarceration, Love petitioned a Cook County judge for a refund of her six-figure contribution to this freedom. The official decision was handed Tuesday (September 17) and it’s pretty safe to say Valencia probably wasn’t pleased.

“Valencia Love put up the $100,000 in February; she had met the singer on a boat cruise, according to a friend of Kelly.

Love filed a motion because she wants that money back. Her attorney appeared in court Tuesday at a status hearing in Kelly’s state criminal case. He told the judge his client had no knowledge of federal investigations in New York or Illinois when she posted bond and that Kelly is a man of “vast resources.” Judge Lawrence Flood denied that motion.”

