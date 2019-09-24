The Department Of Homeland Security Adds White Supremacy As A Domestic Terrorist Threat

The powers that be have finally realized how important fighting white supremacy is. After 9/11, the department emphasized white nationalist domestic terrorism as a threat, that posed by foreign groups. Now, with sudden tragedies like the #ElPaso shooting and other massacres, these incidents occurred strictly from the obvious, white supremacist-motivated attacks.

The secretary of Homeland Security stated that recent mass shootings have “galvanized the Department of Homeland Security to expand its counter terrorism mission focus beyond terrorists operating aboard, to include those radicalized to violence within our borders by violent extremists of any ideology”.

This policy is enlightenment for researchers who have criticized the #Trump administration for their intentions to curb the growing white nationalist domestic terrorism threats. El Paso is stated to be a “come to Jesus moment” for federal agencies and the DHS.

Hell, civil rights activists and leaders have been fighting for this come to Jesus moment for decades. But it is a tragic time in America, where out of 50 extremist-related attacks, 39 of them were committed by white-supremacists. Go figure. We hope this can change the narrative and the department may be onto something. We are still praying for the loved ones who lost someone during these terrible massacres.

