Antonio Brown Is A Student Again!!! He Has Re-Enrolled At Central Michigan University!!

After being released from the Patriots and announcing he would no longer be playing in the NFL, Antonio took to instagram to announce his new journey at Central Michigan University, where he played for three seasons.

Antonio Brown As A Raider

Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike

Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser

