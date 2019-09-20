Antonio Brown Is A Student Again!!! He Has Re-Enrolled At Central Michigan University!!

After being released from the Patriots and announcing he would no longer be playing in the NFL, Antonio took to instagram to announce his new journey at Central Michigan University, where he played for three seasons.

Related Stories:

Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike

Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: