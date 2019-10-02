Judge Denies Bail For R. Kelly… Sets Date For Federal Trial!!!

A federal judge has denied R. Kelly’s petition for bail citing “risk of flight and history of alleged obstruction.” The judge also set a trial date for the singer in regard to the five federal charges he faces for racketeering and sex trafficking.

