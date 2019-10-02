CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Denies Bail For R. Kelly… Sets Date For Federal Trial!!!

A federal judge has denied R. Kelly’s petition for bail citing “risk of flight and history of alleged obstruction.” The judge also set a trial date for the singer in regard to the five federal charges he faces for racketeering and sex trafficking.

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Related Stories:

Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And Gave It To Whitney”, MBK

R Kelly With Special Guest, Monica At The PNC Arena

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

access , artist , Bail , court , federal , judge , Petition , R. Kelly , singer , trial

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close