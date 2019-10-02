Man Who Shot And Killed Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Reality TV star Toya Wright lost two of her brothers to gun violence back in 2016. The man who was accused of pulling the trigger and killing Ryan “Rudy” Johnson and Josh Johnson, has reportedly been convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and has been sentenced to life behind bars.

The mandatory life sentence was handed down by Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier to Antoine “Twezy” Edwards on Monday. Family members of Rudy and Josh were present at the sentencing, but no one spoke out during the hearing.

The 34-year-old Edwards was found guilty by a jury on September 12 of two counts of murder after deliberating for two hours.

Toya Wright has not spoken out publicly about the sentencing as of yet.

