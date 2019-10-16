CLOSE
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Expecting Her 10th Child!!!

Congrats are in order to Keke Wyatt and her husband! She revealed she’s expecting her 10th child!

2015 WEEN Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

