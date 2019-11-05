The City Girls Are Reunited And Back In The Studio

The City Girls have reunited and it feels so good. The duo is back in the lab working on new music after JT was released from prison and Yung Miami delivered her bouncing baby girl a few weeks ago.

The duo announced that they will be releasing a new album soon. They posted a pic of themselves working in the studio with the caption

“never put nothing before you, not these diamonds, not this money or neither these hoes WHATEVER GOES.”

This album will be the follow up to last year’s ‘Girl Code’ which featured hits such as ‘Twerk (ft. Cardi B)’ and ‘Act Up.’

