CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

The City Girls Are Reunited And Back In The Studio

Yung Miami of City Girls Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

The City Girls have reunited and it feels so good. The duo is back in the lab working on new music after JT was released from prison and Yung Miami delivered her bouncing baby girl a few weeks ago.

The duo announced that they will be releasing a new album soon. They posted a pic of themselves working in the studio with the caption

“never put nothing before you, not these diamonds, not this money or neither these hoes WHATEVER GOES.”

This album will be the follow up to last year’s ‘Girl Code’ which featured hits such as ‘Twerk (ft. Cardi B)’ and ‘Act Up.’

<

city girls , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close