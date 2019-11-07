More Than 2 Million Pounds of Chicken Products Recalled!!!

Ready-to-cook poultry products by Simmons Prepared Foods are being recalled due to possible metal contamination, the USDA confirmed. Eight states are affected by the recall, including California and Pennsylvania.

Related Stories:

Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

KFC Just Revealed A New Chicken Sandwich With Donut Buns, Whew!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: