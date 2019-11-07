More Than 2 Million Pounds of Chicken Products Recalled!!!

Ready-to-cook poultry products by Simmons Prepared Foods are being recalled due to possible metal contamination, the USDA confirmed. Eight states are affected by the recall, including California and Pennsylvania.
