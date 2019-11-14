Kanye West Set To Take His Sunday Service To Joel Osteen’s Church!!

Kanye West is not slowing down on his efforts to bring his Sunday Service to as many cities and venues as possible. Following the number one success of his latest album, “Jesus Is King,” Ye has set up a new Sunday Service location, courtesy of megachurch pastor Joel Osteen.

