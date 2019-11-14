CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Set To Take His Sunday Service To Joel Osteen’s Church!!

Kanye West is not slowing down on his efforts to bring his Sunday Service to as many cities and venues as possible. Following the number one success of his latest album, “Jesus Is King,” Ye has set up a new Sunday Service location, courtesy of megachurch pastor Joel Osteen.

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Related Stories:

Kanye West Tops Billboard Charts With “Jesus Is King!” Ties Record With Eminem!!

Kanye West Credits God For Giving Him A $68 Million Tax Credit

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

 

 

choir , Church , jesus is king , Joel Osteen , Kanye West , sunday service

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close