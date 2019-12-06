R. Kelly Charged With Obtaining A Fake ID For Aaliyah Before Marriage

Prosecutors in the R. Kelly sexual assault trial have dropped a major bombshell on the troubled singer. According to TMZ, Kelly and some of his ex entourage members will now face charges for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1.” For those who don’t know… Jane Doe #1 is the name that Aaliyah used when she married Kelly at age 15. The marriage license that was used showed that Aaliyah was 18.

Prosecutors say that the purchase of the fake ID was a form of bribery and have decided to add more charges onto the case against him in the Eastern District of New York.

Kelly’s ex tour manager Demetrius Smith is named as the person who helped obtain the fake ID. When asked about it he said ” I’m not proud of that. I had papers forged for them… Aaliyah looked worried. Scared… I wanted so much to grab Aaliyah and talk to her… cause she gave me a look. She looked at me like she wanted me to talk to her.

This story is still developing.

Also On K97.5: