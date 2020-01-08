Former First Lady Michelle Obama Launches Instagram TV Series!!!!

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama has always been dedicated to using her platform to teach the youth about the importance of college, and she will continue to do so in a new instagram TV series.

She recently took to social media to announce the launch of the new series, “A Year of Firsts,” which will follow four college students as they share their highs and lows of their first year of undergrad.

