CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kirk Franklin, Roddy Rich, Meek Mill Amongst Others For Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute!!

The All-star Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle featuring Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, YG and more will perform on stage for the Grammy awards on Sunday, January 26th at 8pm.

Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Related Stories:

Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle In A New Puma Commercial (VIDEO)

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

awards , DJ Khaled , grammys , John Legend , meek mill , Nipsey Hussle , performance , roddy rich , Tribute , yg

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close