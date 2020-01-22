Kirk Franklin, Roddy Rich, Meek Mill Amongst Others For Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute!!

The All-star Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle featuring Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, YG and more will perform on stage for the Grammy awards on Sunday, January 26th at 8pm.
