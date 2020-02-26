Joe Biden Pledges to Appoint A Black Woman to the Supreme Court if Elected!!!

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, the former vice president flipped a question about misconceptions on its head when he promised to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden has faced criticism for his role overseeing Anita Hill’s testimony during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

Related Stories:

Joe Biden Will Be At Hillside High School In Durham This Weekend!

Former VP Joe Biden Announces 2020 Presidential Bid!!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: