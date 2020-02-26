CLOSE
Joe Biden Pledges to Appoint A Black Woman to the Supreme Court if Elected!!!

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, the former vice president flipped a question about misconceptions on its head when he promised to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden has faced criticism for his role overseeing Anita Hill’s testimony during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

President Joe Biden and President Obama

Source: White House / White House

