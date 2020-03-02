Black Twitter Takes On Candyman

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Jordan Peele‘s Candyman remake starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Vanessa Williams, and the original Tony Todd. Growing up we all watched the horror film based on the housing project in Chicago and a mysterious killer.

Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) takes us back to the Chicago Northside project where he discovers the beginning of Candyman 2020. We can all check this thriller out on June 12, 2020, but Twitter is speaking out now.

That #Candyman commercial is funny as HELL! 🤣🤣🤣 White people: Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. Black women to black men attempting to be stupid: pic.twitter.com/QC7t7OepVD — Mr. Fantastic’s Elongated Eggplant (@DecodnLyfe) February 28, 2020

You won’t get to five while I’m up in here 👊🏾💥 #Candyman pic.twitter.com/5MAZ4GtECV — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesWorld) February 29, 2020

It’s hard to imagine heart-throb leading man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as someone scary, but it looks like a lot of females are willing to scream his name if he’s the Candyman coming out of the mirror.

If @yahya is the man popping out when I say #Candyman 5x..

guess tf what? pic.twitter.com/h6TLsiwoB6 — holly (@HxllzSays) February 28, 2020

Me, preparing to say Candyman 5 times and leave with a man. pic.twitter.com/x80PLINXjT — New Keyshia! (@Danez_Smif) February 28, 2020

Black Twitter has simplified the idea of Candyman with a rule of thumb: I mind my business and keep my name out of your mouth.

We all know Jordan Peele is the King of taking black classic songs and making it creepy, like in US Minnie Riperton’s Les Fleurs danced us out in the end credits and I Got 5 On It by Luniz made us relate with the familiar classic. Don’t forget Childish Gambino’s RedBone in Get Out. Now he’s taken, Destiny’s Child Say My Name,has joined the list of scary songs. Now, what if…

Imagine if Jordan Peele made “knuck if you buck” into a horror song. Make it happen, Jordan. #Candyman pic.twitter.com/EYDI6s18lZ — Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) February 28, 2020

