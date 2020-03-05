CLOSE
{POSITIVE VIBES} Lil Baby Creates Scholarship Fund!!!

Lil Baby creates #MyTurn scholarship and donated $150k to his old high school Booker T. Washington.

Lil Baby at Hot 107.9

Source: Vincent Davis / Vincent Davis

