{POSITIVE VIBES} Lil Baby Creates Scholarship Fund!!!

Lil Baby creates #MyTurn scholarship and donated $150k to his old high school Booker T. Washington.

Related Stories:

Lil Baby ft. Lil Wayne “Forever,” Swae Lee “Someone Said” & More

Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2019,” Lil Baby “Catch The Sun” & More

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: