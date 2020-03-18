Prince’s Siblings Allege That They Haven’t Received Payment From His Estate!!

Almost four years after Prince’s death, his siblings allege that they have yet to be paid a dime from his estate.

According to reports, his siblings Sharon, Norrine and John Nelson have filed a petition seeking compensation from the estate.

Related Stories:

Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The Estate of Her & Nipsey Hussle’s Son

Michael Jackson’s Estate Has Raked In Almost $2 Billion Since His Passing!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: