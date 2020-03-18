CLOSE
Prince’s Siblings Allege That They Haven’t Received Payment From His Estate!!

Almost four years after Prince’s death, his siblings allege that they have yet to be paid a dime from his estate.

According to reports, his siblings Sharon, Norrine and John Nelson have filed a petition seeking compensation from the estate.

2015 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

