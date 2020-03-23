CLOSE
Los Angeles Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Donates $25 Million To COVID-19 Relief Fund!!

Los Angeles Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie, donated $25 million to the viral pandemic relief.

The funds donated through the Ballmer Group will assist relief efforts in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Eastern Michigan.

