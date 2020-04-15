CLOSE
Friend Of The Show Willy Sims Remembers Jackie Robinson + A Quarantine Prayer For The People, AMEN! [VIDEO]

Every year on this day in Major League Baseball, all of the players and coaches where the number 42 in honor of the late great Jackie Robinson. Since all sports around the world are at a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we decided to have special friend of the show Willy Sims pop up on air and share his relationship he had with Jackie many years ago. For some reason, we are not buying all of his story though….

People are also starting to loose track of which week we are in for home quarantining, so Billy Sorrells thought it was the appropriate time to drop a prayer for all the people to help uplift the spirits during these trying times, can we get an amen?!

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs who currently have the Coronavirus.

